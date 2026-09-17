Corsair Voxara USB Gaming Mic Debuts With 32-Bit Audio And An OLED Display

Corsair Voxara USB gaming condenser mic - Image: Corsair

Corsair is expanding its sprawling hardware lineup with the introduction of the Voxara, which marks the company's first foray into premium USB gaming condenser microphone territory. Built to bridge the gap between professional studio gear and everyday creator setups, Corsair's new mic promises studio-grade vocals and lots of customization through Elgato's Wave Link software.





The Voxara packs a large 25mm condenser capsule that Corsair says is engineered to capture voices with greater warmth, detail, and character compared to traditional standard-sized capsules. Furthermore, it supports advanced 32-bit audio (similar to the recently-launched Razer Seiren V3 Pro ) and a 192kHz sample rate, and features an integrated OLED display to keep tabs on headset volume, mic gain, balance, and mute status.





There's also a multi-function scroll wheel to adjust all of those settings on the fly. Meanwhile, users can quickly mute the Voxara with a quick tap.





Corsair Voxara in white - Image: Corsair



"Voxara reflects our continued commitment to building connected experiences across the Corsair family ecosystem," said Tobias Brinkmann , SVP & GM Gaming. "By combining our expertise in gaming hardware with Elgato’s industry-leading audio software, we’ve created a microphone that not only delivers premium sound and deep customization, but also provides a seamlessly integrated experience designed around the needs of gamers, streamers, and creators."





Beyond the OLED display and physical controls, the Voxara leans on Elgato’s Wave Link software ecosystem. Through the Wave Link software, creators and streamers can blend multiple audio feeds and customize their output, as well as adjust the RGB lighting effects.





The microphone also utilizes Voice Focus technology powered by ai|coustics to intelligently strip away unwanted background noise like keyboard clatter, as well as muffle room echoes and reverb. Essentially, it amounts to AI noise cancellation.





Corsair Voxara in black - Image: Corsair



The Voxara is available now in black and white color options, both priced at $199.99. You can find the mic at the following retailers: