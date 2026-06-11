Razer Launches $250 Seiren V3 Pro Hybrid USB And XLR Microphone









"With the Seiren V3 Pro, we wanted to give creators a single mic that grows with them," said Addie Tan, Global Head of Lifestyle Division at Razer.





That's the whole strategy in one sentence. Whether the $250 investment pays off will depend on how that 30mm capsule stacks up against entrenched studio favorites, and early reviews suggest the competition at this price is fiercer than ever. Still, for a creator who wants one microphone for the whole journey, from first Twitch stream to full podcast and music recording setup, Razer has built a genuinely compelling starting point.

Razer's new Seiren V3 Pro microphone is available now.