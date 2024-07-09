Corsair Unveils Stunning 3500X Case For Gaming PCs And It's Surprisingly Affordable





We've come a long way from the days of ugly beige towers that would demand a sacrifice of blood (usually from sharp corners) in exchange for housing your PC parts. Today's cases are much better looking, and also far more flexible, in terms of what parts they can accommodate. Case in point (literally) is Corsair's new 3500X, which is a mid-tower chassis with wraparound glass and robust form factor support.





Starting with the latter, the 3500X fits all the usual suspects, including mini-ITX, micro-ATX, standard ATX, and extended ATX (EATX). Beyond the standard fare, however, Corsair says the 3500X is compatible with a spattering of motherboards with reverse connectors, such as ASUS BTF (Back-To-the-Future, with no relation to the film franchise) and MSI Project Zero models.









Regardless of form factor, the 3500X puts your parts on display with removable tempered glass panels on the front and side. According to Corsair, the wraparound glass aesthetic doesn't come at the expense of cooling due to "strategically placed fan mounting points on the side, roof, and bottom of the case to provide ample airflow." In addition, the case can fit liquid cooling radiators up to 360mm in the roof or side.









As for parts compatibility, the case offers up enough room to fit graphics cards that are up to 410mm (16.14 inches) in length, CPU coolers up to 170mm (6.69 inches) in height, and power supply units measuring up to 180mm (7.08 inches) long. That means gamers should be able to shove just about any graphics card in the 3500X, including flagship GPUs from both NVIDIA ( GeForce RTX 4090 ) and AMD ( Radeon RX 7900 XTX ), as well as beefy CPU cooling solutions. That said, be sure to check the dimensions first (as you should with any case and part combo).













Other notable specs include seven expansion slots (or four if going with a vertical orientation), two 3.5-inch drive bays, two 2.5-inch drive bays, and a front I/O consisting of a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and a 3.5mm audio in/out jack.



