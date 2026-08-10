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Corsair Nightsword V2 Wireless Mouse With Stream Deck Button Debuts At $130

by Paul LillyMonday, August 10, 2026, 09:33 AM EDT
Corsair Nightsword V2 Wireless SD mouse (side profile)
Corsair Nightsword V2 Wireless SD mouse (side profile) - Image: Corsair

After teasing the Nightsword V2 Wireless SD gaming mouse at Computex earlier this year, Corsair has officially launched to retail what it's calling the first rodent to feature a dedicated Stream Deck launch button, which is accessible via a left-side thumb button (meaning the mouse is ergonomically designed for right-handed gamers).

The original Nightsword carved out a niche as a heavily customizable, weight-tunable wired mouse, whereas the redesigned Nightsword V2 Wireless SD, priced at $129.99, cuts the cord and sheds the adjustable weight system in favor of a much lighter and feature-rich chassis tailored for streamers, power users, and hybrid works.

Of course, it's the integrated Stream Deck button that is the main draw. The physical thumb button summons a virtual Elgato Stream Deck screen directly onto the desktop display as a floating overlay. Users can map custom on-screen shortcut panels for games, editing software, or chat apps without needing to purchase standalone physical Stream Deck hardware.


"We first brought Stream Deck integration into our keyboards and the Scimitar Elite Wireless SE, and the Nightsword V2 Wireless SD is the next step forward," said Tobias Brinkmann, SVP and GM of Gaming at Corsair. One button on the mouse unlocks a control platform that adapts to whatever you’re playing or creating. Pair that with wireless 8,000Hz hyper-polling and optical switches, and you have a mouse that doesn’t ask you to compromise between control depth and competitive performance."

Beyond the launch button, all eight programmable buttons on the mouse can be configured via the Stream Deck app to trigger macros, launch apps, or control media playback.

Corsair's new mouse also features the company's Marksman S sensor that delivers up to a 33,000 DPI, along with a rated 99.7% resolution accuracy, 750 IPS speed, and 50G acceleration. Meanwhile, optical switches rated for up to 100 million clicks and zero debounce delay round out the design.

According to Corsair, a single charge yields up to 170 hours of playtime via 2.4GHz wireless. That metric is based on disabling RGB lighting and cutting the polling rate to 1,000Hz. Alternatively, users can connect via Bluetooth (up to 164 hours with RGB off) or plug in the wired USB-C cable.

The Corsair Nightsword V2 Wireless SD is available now at Best Buy and direct from Corsair.

Tags:  Gaming, Corsair, Mouse, (nasdaq:crsr), stream deck, nightsword v2 wireless sd
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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