Corsair Fuses Stream Deck Into New Galleon 100 SD Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

by Paul LillyWednesday, January 07, 2026, 09:00 AM EDT
Edge of Corsair's Galleon 100 SD gaming keyboard.
Why buy a mechanical gaming keyboard and Stream Deck separately when you can have them both in the same package? The easy answer is because an integrated all-in-one solution was never a solution...until now. Announced at CES 2026, Corsair's new Galleon SD 100 is a full-size mechanical deck for gamers with a built-in Stream Deck situated where you would normally find a number pad.

Therein lies the trade off—while it's technically a full-size keyboard, it doesn't have a dedicated number pad, though you could certainly program the 12 LCD keys to sort of act like one. It wouldn't be quite the same since a traditional number pad consists of 17 keys, but you could at least get quick access to digits 0-9 plus with two more to spare.

A 5-inch full-color display with a 720x1280 resolution sits above the LCD keys, and above that are two dials with push functionality, giving the integrated Stream Deck a fair bit of utility.

Corsair Galleon 100 SD keyboard.

"In-game, Stream Deck handles everything from routine actions to complex sequences with a single press. Access abilities, call in airstrikes, and manage inventory without diving through menus or memorizing keybinds. Dozens of ready-to-use profiles on Elgato Marketplace let gamers get up and running fast in their favorite titles," Corsair says.

The integrated Stream Deck also works seamlessly with apps and tools outside of gaming, such as switching tracks in Spotify, jumping into voice chat, monitoring system performance, and so on. The Elgato Marketplace contains hundreds of plugins to customize the Stream Deck to your liking.

As for the regular keyboard, it features pre-lubed MLX Pulse key switches (linear) mounted to an aluminum frame. Gasket mounts and half a dozen layers of internal sound dampening foam help manage the acoustics. Other features include an 8,000Hz polling rate, per-key RGB lighting with shine-through PBT key caps, and a cushioned palm wrest.

Corsair's new Galleon 100 SD is available to preorder for $349.99. That's a premium price for sure, though to be fair, it's like getting two products in one. To put it into context, a Stream Deck with 6 buttons runs $59.99 on Amazon, whereas the 15-button model costs $134.99 (on sale from $149.99). There's no 12-button equivalent in standalone form.
