Corsair Readies New 12VHPWR PSU Cables For NVIDIA's Leading Lady Lovelace







That declaration includes both having the capacity to handle the power draw of the new GeForce cards as well as the ability to hook up to them. The cards will include dual-8-pin-to-12-pin adapters in the boxes like the higher-end GeForce RTX 3000 models, but if you'd prefer, you can purchase a cable from Corsair to connect directly to the video card's 12-pin power connectors.





See how nice and clean that gigantic GPU looks in this system?



Now, you can't make an older power supply into an ATX v3.0-compliant model just by adding a cable, but Corsair says that its units are already ready for the high-power draw of NVIDIA's finest—as long as they meet up with NVIDIA's own recommendations for the new GPUs. That means 850W units for the RTX 4090, and 750 or 700W for the RTX 4080 16GB and 12GB, respectively.







