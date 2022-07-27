Corsair Wants To Light Up Your Gaming PC With Ultra Fast Vengeance RGB DDR5-6600 Memory





Just as everyone knew would happen, faster DDR5 memory kits are emerging as times go on, following an initial entry into the marketplace around the time Alder Lake launched last year. Now as AMD gets ready to the join the fray with its Zen 4 processors and Intel prepping Raptor Lake, the memory market is fleshing out with higher speed kits. That includes Corsair's new Vengeance RGB DDR5 memory line.







As it applies to RAM, the Vengeance label technically applies to Corsair's mainstream memory, with the Dominator Platinum label reserved for the cream of the crop. However, Vengeance RAM is still high-end stuff and suitable for enthusiasts and overclockers alike. We hesitate to even call it mainstream (not to be confused with value or entry-level), but then again, the Core i9-12900KS is also technically a mainstream part.









In this case, Corsair is getting the Vengeance RGB DDR5 RAM party started with 5,200MT/s, 5,600MT/s, 6,000MT/s, and 6,400MT/s kits in capacities up to 32GB (2x32GB). Then sometime "soon" Corsair will expand the lineup to include kits up to 64GB (2x32GB) running at up to 6,600MT/s.





That matches the fastest-available DDR5 memory on the market right now—the only other DDR5-6600 option that you can actually buy at retail is G.Skill's Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-6600, available with black or silver heatsinks. G.Skill had the market for 6,600 MT/s cornered until now (or until soon).





"As with all Corsair DDR5 memory, Vengeance RGB DDR5 modules are built with only hand-sorted, tightly-screened memory chips to ensure consistently high frequencies, atop performance PCBs for excellent signal quality and stability. Cooling these chips is a stylish solid aluminum heatspreader that efficiently conducts heat away from your memory, while complementing your system’s modern aesthetic.





