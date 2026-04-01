The 11 Best Gaming Mice To Dominate Your Competition
If you're new to gaming mice, keep in mind that higher DPI typically lends itself to higher accuracy, but actually using its full range can be difficult to calibrate across certain games. For that purpose, I highly recommend the classic "Same Aim, Different Game" tool for players of first and third-person shooters. In general, mice with lighter weight and fewer buttons are more suited to FPS gameplay, while mice with more buttons lend themselves to MOBAs and MMOs (or productivity—extra macros are always a nice-to-have in the workplace).
11 Gaming Mouse Options To Dominate The CompetitionOver the years, we've seen lots of consolidation within the gaming mouse market as manufacturers have better understood what actually makes a mouse good. Virtually all of the mice below use optical sensors since they don't have mouse acceleration, which can make aim inconsistent. Most premium options are wireless, and use a proprietary wireless standard (or Wi-Fi) instead of laggy Bluetooth. Some even have openings in their chassis in order to reduce their weight or keep some form of airflow under the palm, to reduce sweating and potentially enhance comfort.
Whatever you might be looking for, and whatever you settle on, you can rest assured that you'll be going with a mouse that has decades of iterative design behind it. There are no wrong choices in a roundup of great gaming mice. However, a few of these options might be a better fit for you than others.
Top-Rated Budget Kings
1. TMKB Falcon Ultralight - Just $16.99 On Amazon
- Mouse Sensor Type: Unknown Optical Sensor (12.8K DPI)
- Mouse Grip Type: Ambidextrous (Buttons Have Right-Hand Bias)
- Extra Mouse Buttons: Three
- Wired or Wireless: Wired
2. Redragon M908 - Just $24.99 on Amazon
- Mouse Sensor Type: Optical Pixart PAW3327 Sensor (12.4K DPI)
- Mouse Grip Type: Right-Handed
- Extra Mouse Buttons: Fifteen
- Wired or Wireless: Wired
Four Hot Premium Gaming Mice
3. Razer Naga V2 - Just $64.97 on Amazon
- Mouse Sensor Type: Optical Razer Focus Pro Sensor (30K DPI)
- Mouse Grip Type: Right-Handed
- Extra Mouse Buttons: Fifteen
- Wired or Wireless: Wireless
4. Xtrfy MZ1 - Just $59.99 on Amazon
- Mouse Sensor Type: Optical Pixart 3389 Sensor (16K DPI)
- Mouse Grip Type: Ambidextrous (Mouse Buttons Have Right Hand Bias)
- Extra Mouse Buttons: Two
- Wired or Wireless: Wired
5. Razer Viper V3 Pro - Just $119.99 on Amazon
- Mouse Sensor Type: Optical Focus Pro Gen 2 Sensor (35K DPI)
- Mouse Grip Type: Ambidextrous (Mouse Buttons Have Right-Hand Bias)
- Extra Mouse Buttons: Two
- Wired or Wireless: Wireless
6. Corsair Sabre V2 Pro - Just $149.99 on Amazon
- Mouse Sensor Type: Optical Marksman S Sensor (33K DPI)
- Mouse Grip Type: Ambidextrous (Mouse Buttons Have Right-Hand Bias)
- Extra Mouse Buttons: Two
- Wired or Wireless: Wireless
HotHardware's Hottest Five Personal Picks
7. SteelSeries Rival 650 - Just $69.99 on Amazon
- Mouse Sensor Type: Optical TrueMove3+ Sensor (12K DPI)
- Mouse Grip Type: Right-Handed
- Extra Mouse Buttons: 4
- Wired or Wireless: Wireless
8. Gravastar Mercury X Pro - Just $118.96 on Amazon
- Mouse Sensor Type: Optical PAW 3950 Sensor (32K DPI)
- Mouse Grip Type: Ambidextrous (Mouse Buttons Have Right-Hand Bias)
- Extra Mouse Buttons: Two
- Wired or Wireless: Wireless
9. Logitech G502 X Plus - Just $113.99 on Amazon
- Mouse Sensor Type: Logitech Hero Optical Sensor (25K DPI)
- Mouse Grip Type: Right-Handed
- Extra Mouse Buttons: Seven
- Wired or Wireless: Wireless
But as the latest in the lineage of Logitech's beloved G502 mice, it's hard not to see the appeal. It's been his main driver for two years and has been upgraded with all the best features of modern Logitech mice, including Lightspeed wireless and a cutting-edge Hero sensor.
It does weigh 106 grams, which is on the heavier side of a mouse considered light, but understand that until very recently, wireless mice were often 120 grams or heavier. The current generation of ultra-light mice below 70 grams is a new trend, and a lot of people genuinely dislike such lightweight mice. This one's a pretty good middle ground, especially considering its ergonomic design.
10. Glorious Model I 2 - Just $74.99 on Amazon
- Mouse Sensor Type: Pixart Optical Sensor (26K DPI)
- Mouse Grip Type: Right-Handed
- Extra Mouse Buttons: Six
- Wired or Wireless: Wireless
- Price on Best Buy (Black): $99.99
11. Logitech G Pro Lightspeed Wireless 2 - Just $116.07 on Amazon
- Mouse Sensor Type: Logitech Optical Hero 2 Sensor (44K DPI)
- Mouse Grip Type: Ambidextrous
- Extra Mouse Buttons: 4 Detachable Side Buttons, 2 Per Side
- Wired or Wireless: Wireless
The addition of an ambidextrous design and mirrored side buttons made it a joy to use, even coming from the Logitech G400 distinctly right-handed grip style. Now, it's too good for me to go back, and while Logitech would probably prefer gamers buy the more expensive 60 gram G Pro X Superlight 2, the loss of right side buttons and true ambidexterity keeps me away from it and biased instead toward the 80 gram G Pro 2. That model is probably better for most people, though.
Whichever your preference, all of these mice would make a great companion to the awesome gaming PC we'll be giving away soon. If you haven't entered for your chance to win yet, what are you waiting for?