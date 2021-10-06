Corsair Preps For Alder Lake By Teasing High-Performance Vengeance DDR5 Modules





The big event where we expect Intel to announce its 12generation Alder Lake processor family is just three weeks away. Lenovo has already spilled the beans on its Legion 9000K gaming desktop PC in the lead-up to the launch, while pricing from numerous ASUS motherboards has leaked.

The latest company to jump on the Alder Lake bandwagon is Corsair, which tweeted out an image of its upcoming Vengeance DDR5 memory modules (pictured above). Baseline speeds for the next-generation memory speeds come in at DDR5-4800, while Corsair previously indicated that it is working to ramp to DDR5-6800 speeds in the near future. This would nearly double maximum bandwidth -- compared to DDR4-3200 -- to 51 GB/sec, while maximum DDR5 single-stick capacities will balloon to 128GB.





Corsair's DDR5 modules will operate at 1.1 volts and include an integrated Power Management IC (PMIC), adhering to JEDEC specifications. When Corsair first announced its DDR5 aspirations back in early May, it talked up its Dominator Platinum RGB, Vengeance RGB Pro SL, and Vengeance LPX families. We'd imagine that those lines will continue as the company fleshes out its DDR5 portfolio going forward.





Intel's Alder Lake family will become the first consumer PC platform to support both DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 technologies. Intel is confident that the hybrid processor architecture – which includes high-performance Golden Cove cores paired with Gracemont efficiency cores – will help it dominate in the desktop and laptop PC markets.

"AMD has done a solid job over the last couple of years. We won't dismiss them of the good work that they've done, but that's over with Alder Lake and Sapphire Rapids," said Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger in a recent CRN interview. "We have the best product." According to Gelsinger, Intel desires to become the "unquestionable leader" in every product category that it competes.