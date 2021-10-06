CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillWednesday, October 06, 2021, 09:35 AM EDT

Corsair Preps For Alder Lake By Teasing High-Performance Vengeance DDR5 Modules

corsair vengeance ddr5 hero
The big event where we expect Intel to announce its 12th generation Alder Lake processor family is just three weeks away. Lenovo has already spilled the beans on its Legion 9000K gaming desktop PC in the lead-up to the launch, while pricing from numerous ASUS motherboards has leaked.

The latest company to jump on the Alder Lake bandwagon is Corsair, which tweeted out an image of its upcoming Vengeance DDR5 memory modules (pictured above). Baseline speeds for the next-generation memory speeds come in at DDR5-4800, while Corsair previously indicated that it is working to ramp to DDR5-6800 speeds in the near future. This would nearly double maximum bandwidth -- compared to DDR4-3200 -- to 51 GB/sec, while maximum DDR5 single-stick capacities will balloon to 128GB.

corsair ddr5 bandwidth

Corsair's DDR5 modules will operate at 1.1 volts and include an integrated Power Management IC (PMIC), adhering to JEDEC specifications. When Corsair first announced its DDR5 aspirations back in early May, it talked up its Dominator Platinum RGB, Vengeance RGB Pro SL, and Vengeance LPX families. We'd imagine that those lines will continue as the company fleshes out its DDR5 portfolio going forward.

corsair dominator ddr5

Intel's Alder Lake family will become the first consumer PC platform to support both DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 technologies. Intel is confident that the hybrid processor architecture – which includes high-performance Golden Cove cores paired with Gracemont efficiency cores – will help it dominate in the desktop and laptop PC markets.

"AMD has done a solid job over the last couple of years. We won't dismiss them of the good work that they've done, but that's over with Alder Lake and Sapphire Rapids," said Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger in a recent CRN interview. "We have the best product." According to Gelsinger, Intel desires to become the "unquestionable leader" in every product category that it competes.

Tags:  Intel, Corsair, ddr5, alder lake

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment