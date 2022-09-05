Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K Leak Shows Intel’s Benchmark Monster At 5.2GHz





The tests come from a video posted up to Bilibili by creators EJ Hardware. They operate a YouTube channel too, but the new video isn't posted up over there yet, and it's all Chinese-language, anyway. In the video, EJ Hardware compares a pre-release Core i9-13900K CPU against a Core i9-12900K first at 4.9 GHz and then overclocked to 5.2 GHz.





Despite using the same Phanteks Glacier One 360-mm AIO liquid cooler for the two CPUs and the Raptor Lake chip having an additional 8 cores, the unreleased processor draws nearly 100 less watts under the AIDA64 stress test while both chips are limited to 4.9 GHz.















