Intel Unveils Alder Lake Development Guide For Hybrid Architecture Optimization







Intel's Alder Lake launch is coming; are you ready? The new processors signal what Intel hopes will be a sea change in the market toward hybrid processors that combine multiple core types in a single socket—not just "CPU" and "GPU," but indeed, two different types of CPU cores contained within the same package.

Overall the guide is very encouraging as a Windows PC gamer. Intel specifically states that "games are a critical segment for Alder Lake-S, and no performance loss is acceptable." We like that attitude.





It goes on to acknowledge that while games are usually GPU-bound, fast discrete GPUs can shift the bottleneck over onto the CPU in a single-threaded fashion. Intel says "it is difficult to remove work from the critical game threads [...] Amdahl’s Law often prevents core-count scaling beyond six to eight cores, but this does not mean that games do not use more than six to eight threads/cores."

Intel diagram illustrating the importance of keeping critical work on the P-cores.



As part of Intel's developer guide, the chip maker goes over various optimization strategies for game developers targeting Alder Lake platforms. The company advises a major change in the way games schedule threads; rather than doing it by hand, Intel says developers should use Windows APIs to signal the system scheduler, indicating which threads are time-sensitive and which threads are "background" tasks. The guide also details numerous scenarios in which developers could shunt tasks like AI, physics, pathfinding, and sound processing off to the E-cores, allowing the P-cores to focus on intensive threads like a game's main render thread.





A slide detailing typical Alder Lake configurations.





Another fascinating detail confirmed in Intel's developer guide is that "specific desktop SKUs will feature only P-cores." Intel has previously made no official mention of non-hybrid Golden Cove-based processors (though there have been plenty of leaks and rumors). As you can see in the diagram above, the guide seems to imply that such a CPU would top out at six cores but still include the full integrated GPU from the top-end 8+8-core model, which may mean that P-core-only SKUs are low-end or budget-oriented. A reasonably-priced chip with six Golden Cove cores that's unlocked for overclocking could be a gaming value beast.