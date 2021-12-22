Oops! Best Buy Lists 12th Gen Non-K Alder Lake CPU Specs And Pricing Ahead Of Launch





Well now, it appears Best Buy has done us all a solid by revealing price points and specifications for Intel's upcoming 65W Alder Lake-S processors. These are the non-K models that will join the existing stack of "K" and "KF" SKUs that got the Alder Lake party started , and will likely join the fray sometime around the Consumer Electronics Show next month.





Nothing has been confirmed, mind you, but the general expectation is that Intel will unveil an expanded lineup of Alder Lake chips at CES 2022. If going by the plethora of leaks up to this point, then several 65W models are on tap. The closest we have to a confirmation, however, doesn't come from Geekbench or some random forum on the web, but through Best Buy's website.





The retailer briefly posted a dozen SKUs that have not yet been announced, let alone released. You can no longer view the listings on Best Buy's website, but as we've said a million times, there are no mulligans on the internet—caches and screen captures prevent it from being so.







Click to Enlarge







In this case, it's the latter that allows us to see where pricing will land, courtesy of @momomo_us . We've gone ahead and cropped the screenshot for easier viewing and to highlight just the SKUs that have not yet launched, and as you can see, pricing ranges from $59.99 (Pentium G6900) on up to $529.99 (Core i9-12900).





Here's what we are looking at...