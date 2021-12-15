Intel's First Alder Lake CPUs To Bail On Efficient Cores Detailed In Specs Leak





We know Intel will round out is Alder Lake lineup with more desktop SKUs, perhaps even announcing new models at the Consumer Electronics Show next month. The question is, will some of the SKUs rock solo with just Performance cores (P-cores) and leave out Efficient cores (E-cores) as rumored? There is more evidence to suggest that will be the case.





Most of you reading this probably already know this, but for the benefit of those who might not, Alder Lake is Intel's latest generation CPU architecture and it represents a pretty big departure from most past designs. Taking a cue from the mobile sector where's Arm has ruled the roost, Alder Lake mixes high-performance Golden Cove cores with power-efficient Gracemont cores in the same package.





Intel actually dabbled with a hybrid architecture in the x86 space before Alder Lake, with its Lakefield SoCs . Alder Lake is a much bigger play, though, and the underlying design will drive future architecture releases, including Raptor Lake and beyond.





The initial Alder Lake launch comprised six SKUs, and really just three different main models, each offered with ("K") or without ("KF") integrated Xe graphics. Here's a look...





As of right now, the lineup consists of the Core i9-12900K/KF, Core i7-12700K/KF, and Core i5-12600K/KF, each with an unlocked multiplier to facilitate easier overclocking. Each of the existing SKUs also contain both P-cores and E-cores. The Core i9-12900K, for example, sports a 16-core/24-thread configuration comprised of eight P-Cores with Hyper Threading support and eight E-cores that lack Hyper Threading.



