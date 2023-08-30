Colorful's Colorfire Meow Series Are The Purrrfect PC Gaming Parts For A Kitty-Themed Rig

Actually, simply saying that they're cat-themed PC parts doesn't really sell the idea. Colorfire is Colorful's attempt to build a new youth lifestyle sub-brand , and so this Colorfire Meow release represents just a little more than a specific theme or style for some new products. The company says that "PC gaming is a growing culture beyond the machine," and that Colorfire gets its inspiration from "trending styles and concepts, popular animation , cute characters, and others."





Unfortunately, if you dig the edgy color scheme of the ninja cat, you're going to have to wait, as all of the products that Colorfire is debuting today are based on Bobi instead. You've already seen the pictures, but just to elaborate, there are a pair of graphics cards, a motherboard, and a micro-ATX tower chassis emblazoned with panel art featuring Bobi.





The graphics cards are a GeForce RTX 4060 and a GeForce RTX 4060 Ti . Looking at the specifications, they appear to be fairly standard examples of their model; each takes a single 8-pin PCIe connector, comes with 8GB of GDDR6 memory, and provides you with the usual triple-DisplayPort-plus-one-HDMI output cluster. Clock rates are the same as the NVIDIA reference numbers, so there's really not much to see here besides the cute orange-and-white aesthetic.





The motherboard and chassis are both more lavishly-decorated. The motherboard is the B760M-MEOW WIFI D5 ORANGE, sporting an Intel B760 chipset and supporting Intel 12th- and 13th-gen processors out of the box. It has four slots for DDR5 memory at up to 7200 MT/s, it has a single PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, and three M.2 SSD slots with PCIe 4.0 x4 connectivity. 2.5GbE and Wi-Fi 6 round out the feature set on this adorable motherboard.



