Cloudflare Releases Turnstile Challenge System As A Gridless CAPTCHA Alternative

Last year, Cloudflare , a company that provides DDoS mitigation , content delivery network (CDN) services, and many others, published a blog post declaring its intention to kill CAPTCHAs . Now about a year and a half later, the company is introducing an alternative to standard CAPTCHAs that should be much faster and fulfill the CAPTCHA namesake. CAPTCHA stands forompletedutomatedublicuring test to tellomputer andumanspart. However, CAPTCHA’s often don’t fulfill their promise to be completed automated, instead asking users to complete some kind of puzzle or task as proof they aren’t bots.The grid-based image selection flavor of CAPTCHAs in particular can sometimes be infuriating. It can require users to complete the task multiple times—causing them to question whether to select the few pixels of a cross walk or stop light that bleed over into another tile. According to Cloudflare, it takes an average of 32 seconds for users to complete CAPTCHA challenges. Based on this metric, Cloudflare estimates that humanity collectively wastes a total of 500 years worth of time solving CAPTCHAs every single day.In recent years, Google, the most prominent provider of CAPTCHAs by far, has changed its reCAPTCHA to better fulfill the promise of CAPTCHAs. reCAPTCHA v3 is intended to operate in the background on every page of a website, silently working in the background to assess whether visitors are legitimate users or not. While this background activity may be less intrusive to users than a puzzle, it elicits privacy concerns. The reCAPTCHA v3 system is embedded all over the web and collects user behavior data in order to learn how users interact with webpages. Using this data and machine learning, the system assigns a risk score to each user. One of the key indicators that reCAPTCHA v3 checks when assigning risk scores is whether users have active Google account cookies installed in their browsers. Google may then tie user behavior collected from reCAPTCHA back to users’ Google accounts, giving preferential treatment to those signed into their Google accounts by assigning them lower CAPTCHA risk scores.