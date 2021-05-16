CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdSunday, May 16, 2021, 02:38 PM EDT

Cloudflare Working To Replace CAPTCHAs That Waste Time And Cause Frustration

cloudflare working to replace captchas that waste time and cause frustration
When you log onto a service, make a purchase, or do something else on the web, you have a decent chance of running into a CAPTCHA. Everyone knows what they look like, and it can be incredibly obnoxious: “Select all the buses. Click on bikes. Does this photo have traffic lights?” CAPTCHAs do not even work all the time, leading to even more frustration. Now, Cloudflare says it is time to “end this madness” by eliminating them entirely.

DNS provider Cloudflare posted a blog about CAPTCHAs and how they are the bane of human existence on the internet. Cloudflare did some quick napkin math, assuming it takes a user on average 32 seconds to complete a CAPTCHA, there are 4.6 billion global Internet users, and each user sees a CAPTCHA approximately once every ten days. With this data, they calculated that about 500 human years are wasted every single day on CAPTCHAs. Granted, you could reduce the time to complete a CAPTCHA, but we believe we see more CAPTCHAs than once every ten days, so the math makes sense.

drawing 2 cloudflare working to replace captchas that waste time and cause frustration

To tackle this massive time wastage problem and the simple fact that people dislike CAPTCHAs, Cloudflare is launching an experiment to entirely eliminate CAPTCHAs. The premise revolves around the fact that “a real human should be able to touch or look at their device to prove they are human, without revealing their identity.” What is great is that this is already entirely possible with USB security keys such as YubiKey that have been around for some time. Furthermore, phones and computers are beginning to come equipped with this ability by default.

example cloudflare working to replace captchas that waste time and cause frustration
Cloudflare's Example Website For Replacing CAPTCHAs

From the user’s perspective, the new experiment, called Cryptographic Attestation of Personhood, begins when a user accesses a website protected by the technology. The user is served a challenge where they are prompted to click a button and insert a security device. The user would then elect to use a Hardware Security Key and plugs it into their computer or taps it to their phone using NFC technology. After that, a “cryptographic attestation is sent to Cloudflare, which allows the user in upon verification of the user presence test.”

Cloudflare reports that this flow only takes five seconds, which is much faster than the former CAPTCHA. It also protects the user’s privacy “since the attestation is not uniquely linked to the user device.” While there is much going on in the background, this simple replacement for CAPTCHA will save time and frustration in the long run. Hopefully, we will begin to see more widespread usage of this in the near future. Until then, let us know what you think of CAPTCHAs and their replacement in the comments below.
Tags:  security, CAPTCHA, CloudFlare

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment