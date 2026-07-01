Clicks Keyboard Phone Looks Like A 5G BlackBerry For The Modern Era
Specs-wise, the standalone Clicks Communicator is no slouch. While the device can be used as a companion to an existing flagship, it also supports dual SIM via a physical nanoSIM or a digital eSIM. It packs a mid-range, 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC, a 4.03-inch AMOLED display running at 1080 x 1200 resolution, and fully supports popular carriers via 5G, 4G LTE, and 3G/2G global bands. It runs Android 16 and is planned to support up to Android 20 in the future with 4 years of Android version updates and 5 years of security updates promised.
Compared to pairing a standard phone with the Clicks Keyboard, there's also a fringe benefit here. Since you're using a direct-connection hardware keyboard instead of the Bluetooth connection of the Clicks Keyboard (where USB-C is only used for power), there's no fear of added latency. That could be a big deal if you're the type to use a keyboard like this for gaming, where the tactile feedback it offers is endlessly preferable to touch input.
The focus on comms-first even extends to customizable notification lighting.
To showcase the progress that's been made on Clicks Communicator since its original announcement at CES 2026, Clicks has finally uploaded a First Look at a working prototype for the new phone to its YouTube channel. The full video showcases the custom Android launcher and various quirks of the hardware and includes demos of seamless homescreen messaging, music playback and voice calls. The included headphone jack and SIM card access are also highlighted.
If you're interested in reserving the Clicks Communicator for yourself, a full reservation costs $499 USD while an early Deposit costs just $199. Those who reserve will also receive a free back cover of their choice, which would cost $50 purchased separately. At time of writing, shipping is planned for Q4 of this year, with priority fulfillment for early customers.
We're certainly interested to see how this one plays out. If nothing else, a successful Communicator should serve as a good revenue boost for the company and its Clicks Keyboard that's already available for owners of existing smartphones.