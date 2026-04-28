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Physical Keyboard Phones Return in 2026 With Clicks Communicator Launching in Q4

by Alan VelascoTuesday, April 28, 2026, 02:26 PM EDT
clicks communicator release timeline hero
Clicks cut its teeth making phone cases that integrate a physical keyboard, harkening back to the glory days of the Blackberry era. The company is looking to take things further with its own mobile device, however, the Clicks Communicator, which it debuted earlier this year at CES. The company now has a clearer timeline for when pre-order customers will get their hands on the $499 Communicator.

In an e-mail sent to customers, Clicks shared that the first big update will come in May when there will be “glimpses” into the software, interface and different design choices that will make the device “feel distinctly like a Communicator,” which will be followed up in June with the first working units.

By the time Q3 rolls around the device should hit certifications and testing, while customers will be able to configure their order including the keyboard layout and the color of their Communicator. Finally, the device will enter production and start making its way to customers by Q4.

clicks communicator release timeline body

The Communicator will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8300, and feature 4.03” AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x1200, a 50MP OIS rear camera, a 24MP front facing camera, 256GB of storage and Qi2 wireless charging. There’s no information about how much RAM will come in the default configuration. It will come with Android 16 installed, and the company is pledging two years of OS updates and 5 years of security updates.

It’s going to be an uphill battle for Clicks with its first entrant into the mobile space. The company is attempting to do something that even Blackberry couldn’t. While it has found success with its custom cases, a full-fledged device that costs hundreds of dollars is a much bigger ask.
Tags:  Android, Mobile, communicator, clicks
AV

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
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