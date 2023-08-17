CATEGORIES
Judge Greenlights Class-Action Suit Against HP's Controversial Printer Ink Tactics

by Zak KillianThursday, August 17, 2023, 02:47 PM EDT
Anyone who has ever owned an inkjet printer, or worked in IT for any amount of time, is almost certainly aware of this reality: when the ink runs out in your multi-function printer-scanner-copier thingamajig, you can't use it—even if you just want to scan a document, which has nothing to do with the remaining ink.

There's no denying it, either; it's been well-known for at least a decade. Despite this, HP is trying to dodge a class-action lawsuit brought against them by angry customers who would really like to be able to scan and fax documents even when they are out of ink.

Actually, the judge, Honorable Beth Labson Freeman of the Northern District of California, originally dismissed the complaint on legal grounds, but did not address the lawsuit's claims and allowed the plaintiffs to amend the claim and resubmit it. They did so, and on August 10th, the judge then rejected HP's request to dismiss the now-revised complaint. That means the case will proceed.

Some Google suggestions when you type "HP printer."

The specific topic of the case is extremely irritating, but it's hardly the worst of HP's anti-consumer practices against its inkjet printer customers. In the past, HP has issued firmware updates to block customers from using third-party or refilled ink cartridges. HP is hardly the only company that does this, but it is the only printer company that also has an ink subscription service that sends you ink cartridges which can't be used if your subscription expires.

Which isn't to say that other printer manufacturers are innocent of similar behavior. Epson also got called out for blocking third-party ink with firmware updates, and caused outrage last year when it came out that its printers could brick themselves over a minor maintenance issue. Canon had to teach customers how to break their own DRM protection on its cartridges, and it also got dinged by a lawsuit in 2021 for the very same thing HP is accused of doing now.

Ask computer enthusiasts what type of peripheral they hate the most, and the answer will absolutely, one hundred percent of the time, be "inkjet printers." There's no excuse for this behavior, and no reason that consumers should have to put up with it. Unless you really need to print high-quality color documents on a regular basis, our recommendation is to stick to laser printers, especially those from Brother. While they will complain about unofficial toner, they won't refuse to print or brick themselves over it.
Tags:  HP, Printers, class action, right-to-repair
