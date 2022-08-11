Epson Printers Are Bricking Themselves, Is It Planned Obsolescence?





In the case of these Epson printers, it seems that there are ink pads inside the printer that, after extended use, can become saturated with ink. When this happens, the printers will display an error message that says "parts inside the printer have reached the end of their service life," and then completely cease functioning.





The ink pad concern is a fairly legitimate one. An ink spill could stain furniture, or even cause an electrical short, which could result in property damage. In its support document on the issue, Epson says that "most print users will never receive this message under intended use scenarios," and that the message is mostly seen by very heavily-used printers, such as using a home printer in a commercial environment.





Epson's explanation of the source of the error.

