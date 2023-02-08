HP Printers Accused Of Loan Shark Shakedown Of Owners With Sketchy Ink Subscriptions





Instant Ink cartridges can't be used without an active subscription.



It will probably not be a surprise to regular HotHardware readers that inkjet printers present a bad value for most customers. If you're not doing regular prints of detailed color documents or photographs, you would probably be better-served by a laser printer. Still, inkjets are attractive for their relatively low entry price and overall high print quality.





That doesn't excuse sketchy subscription programs like Instant Ink, though. Warzel is hardly the only person with complaints about HP's subscription service; you can trawl Reddit, Twitter, Facebook, and other social media to gather dozens upon dozens of reports from frustrated people who simply want a working printer without having to pay every month.

Very helpful Google suggestions on a search for "HP printers."



You can, of course, still do things the old-fashioned way: buy a printer, and then manually select ink cartridges for it. However, the retail price of HP's ink cartridges is often much higher than what you'll pay on the Instant Ink program—to the point that you will quickly have spent more on ink than you did on the printer.