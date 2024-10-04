CATEGORIES
home News

Civilization VII PC Specs: See If Your Gaming Rig Can Play At Glorious 4K Ultra

by Paul LillyFriday, October 04, 2024, 08:44 AM EDT
Civilization VII screenshot.
The wait for the next Civilization game isn't quite over—there's still several months to go before publisher 2K releases Sid Meier's Civilization VII to PC (Windows, macOS, and Linux), Switch, and both PlayStation and Xbox game consoles. For those who plan to pick up and play the strategy game on PC, 2K and developer Fireaxis Games have posted a set of Minimum, Recommended, and Ultra requirements, and the good news here is that it's not a super-demanding game.

Starting with what you need just to get your foot in the door, the official Minimum specifications to play at 1080p with Low settings and at 30 frames per second, call for an Intel Core i3-10100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 processor; a GeForce GTX 1050, AMD Radeon RX 460, or Intel Arc A380 graphics card; 8GB of RAM; 20GB of solid state storage (SSD) space, and Windows 10 or 11 64-bit.

Chart of Civilization VII's Minimum and Recommended system requirements.

To play at the Recommended settings, which entails 1080p at Medium settings and maintaining 60 frames per second, bumps the specs up across the board, starting with an Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor. It also calls for a more powerful GPU—GeForce RTX 2060, Radeon RX 6600, or Arc A750—and twice as much RAM at 16GB, while keeping the storage and OS requirements the same.

Chart of Civilization VII's Ultra system requirements.

Finally, if you want to play in glorious 4K, the Ultra (4K at High settings and 60 frames per second) specifications require a Core i7-14700F or Ryzen 9 5950X processor, GeForce RTX 4070 or Radeon RX 7800 XT graphics card, 32GB of RAM, 20GB SSD, and Windows 10 or 11 in 64-bit form.

The notable omission in the Ultra category is any reference to an Intel Arc GPU. This suggests that Intel's Arc A770 won't have the horsepower to play at 4K with High settings while maintaining a smooth 60 FPS, though you could always tinker around with the game's knobs and dials to see if it might be possible. The A770 is not really a card that's built for 4K gaming, though, even with the continued improvements Intel's driver team has made on the software side since launch.

Overall, the requirements to play at 4K/60FPS are a bit tame compared to more demanding titles. While powerful in their own rights, the GeForce RTX 4070 and Radeon RX 7800 XT are both mid-range cards, albeit at the upper end of mid-range. We also like to see that the storage requirements are fairly light across the board, at just 20GB.

Civilization VII releases on February 11, 2025 and is available to preorder now.
Tags:  Gaming, 2K, fireaxis games, civilization vii
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment