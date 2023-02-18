The Next Civilization Game Has Been Announced By Firaxis, All We Know
Sid Meier's Civilization (Civ) has seen numerous iterations in its 32-year history. The popular turn-based strategy has spanned the history of humanity and even provided glimpses into the future through the thirteen games in the series so far. Just about every game-capable device you can think of dating back to the 1991 release has hosted some Civilization iteration. There have been versions of Civilization on Amiga, Atari ST, Nintendo (consoles and handhelds), Windows (desktop and phone), Linux, Mac, PlayStation, PS Vita, iOS, Android, and even Facebook. It's hard to avoid running into a form of the game somewhere, even if you're not necessarily looking. It's now time for a new installment in the series to take its turn.
The announcement arrives alongside the appointment of a new president and studio head for Firaxis, Heather Hazen. Hazen previously served as the Chief Operating Officer for Firaxis, starting in 2020. Heather Hazen was also Executive Producer on Fortnite at Epic Games and Plants vs. Zombies and Bejeweled at PopCap Games. So, this gives her a history of success under her belt. Firaxis was bought by 2K in 2005 and is also known for creating XCOM and, most recently, Marvel's Midnight Suns.
Colosseum Built in Sid Meier's Civilization 6
"I'm thrilled to have this opportunity to carry on the studio's storied legacy, beginning with the announcement that Firaxis is in development on the next iteration of the legendary Civilization franchise, I'm lucky to be working with some of the best developers in our industry, and we have plans to take the Civilization franchise to exciting new heights for our millions of players around the world. In addition, we will continue to support Marvel's Midnight Suns with post-launch content, and explore new creative projects for our teams." said Hazen.
The move to place her comes after Steve Martin, previous Firaxis Studio Head, has decided to depart from the studio. Though he's not the only one to leave, as Creative Director of XCOM and Marvel's Midnight Suns, Jake Solomon, has also decided to leave. So, there is sad news alongside the exciting news of a new Civ game, as these were people instrumental in revitalizing turn-based story-driven strategy games.
Image of Nuclear Gandhi from Sid Meier's Civilization
As of now, all we truly know about the latest iteration in the Civilization series is that a new one is in development. We don't even know if it's Civilization 7 for sure. Are we returning to space? Is it a fantasy Civilization game, or are we keeping to the traditional run-through history? In any case, we hope the peace-loving Gandhi doesn't decide to obliterate us on a peaceful play-through again. We wish Heather luck in her new role and hope to see exciting things from Firaxis in the future.