Intel Launches Arc Alchemist A380 Desktop Graphics Card In China At A Budget Price





Comparing those specifications to AMD's similar-on-paper Radeon RX 6500 XT , the Intel card comes out well ahead in memory bandwidth, but significantly behind in clock rate. Of course, that 2GHz number is just a "base clock," so there's no telling how high the Arc A380 cards will boost. We're guessing probably not as high as the RX 6500 XT's screaming 2.9GHz boost clock, but the extra memory bandwidth will probably propel Intel to a few victories anyway.





Intel put up the press release on its website last night, which was probably this morning in Chinese time. The blue team positions the card as being intended for 1080p gaming at 60 FPS in eSports and MMORPG titles. Intel specifically names League of Legends, Moonlight Blade, Naraka: Bladepoint, and the confusingly-titled PUBG: Battlegrounds. Presumably the desktop A380 will be significantly faster than the laptop Arc A350M which we saw tested previously , so it seems likely that performance in these games won't be a problem, at least with moderate settings.





Intel promises playable performance in WoW, LoL, Overwatch, and more. Naraka: Bladepoint on the far left.







At least, those are Intel's official specifications, but there's already a partner card on the way, and we can take a look at it. Actually, you already have; it's the card pictured up above and down below. This specific Arc A380 card is from new Chinese vendor Gunnir, and the specifications are a little different from Intel's reference numbers.

That could actually be quite a bit higher than the stock boost of other A380 cards because this model, in addition to its lavish dual-fan cooler, sports an 8-pin power connector—something that will probably be absent on other A380 cards given the 75W reference TBP. Gunnir specs its card for 92W TBP, making the 8-pin connector somewhat glorious overkill, but as we say, overkill is the best kill.





This comically-blurred image gives a good look at the display outs on the Gunnir card.

