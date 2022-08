China's Long-Term, Low-Budget Hacks Of Human Rights Groups Are Infuriating

Threat intelligence firm Recorded Future has published a report concerning a long-term credential theft campaign targeting humanitarian, think tank, and government organizations. A hacking group known as RedAlpha is carrying out this ongoing campaign, and is known to have been active as far back as 2015. However, it wasn’t until 2018 that the group was first identified. RedAlpha is believed to be a group of threat actors contracted by the Chinese government to perform cyber-espionage at its behest, as the group has ties to personas and a private company located within China.RedAlpha targets humanitarian and human rights organizations that seek to uncover and end China’s human rights abuses against the Uyghurs, Tibetans, and other ethnic and religious minority groups in China. The group has also more recently expanded its scope to target political, government, and think tank organizations in the democratic country of Taiwan. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) denies Taiwan’s claim to independence and may be preparing to forcibly subsume the small country under its rule. RedAlpha may be assisting in this preparation by gathering intelligence through cyber-espionage.