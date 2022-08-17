CATEGORIES
home IT/Enterprise Security

China's Long-Term, Low-Budget Hacks Of Human Rights Groups Are Infuriating

by Nathan WassonWednesday, August 17, 2022, 04:02 PM EDT
china long term low budget hacks human rights groups news
Threat intelligence firm Recorded Future has published a report concerning a long-term credential theft campaign targeting humanitarian, think tank, and government organizations. A hacking group known as RedAlpha is carrying out this ongoing campaign, and is known to have been active as far back as 2015. However, it wasn’t until 2018 that the group was first identified. RedAlpha is believed to be a group of threat actors contracted by the Chinese government to perform cyber-espionage at its behest, as the group has ties to personas and a private company located within China.

RedAlpha targets humanitarian and human rights organizations that seek to uncover and end China’s human rights abuses against the Uyghurs, Tibetans, and other ethnic and religious minority groups in China. The group has also more recently expanded its scope to target political, government, and think tank organizations in the democratic country of Taiwan. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) denies Taiwan’s claim to independence and may be preparing to forcibly subsume the small country under its rule. RedAlpha may be assisting in this preparation by gathering intelligence through cyber-espionage.

spoofed domains by organization graph news
Number of spoofed domains by organization (click to enlarge) (source: Recorded Future)

RedAlpha’s continued credential theft campaign employs phishing techniques intended to trick unsuspecting members of target organizations from giving away user credentials. The threat actors look to be conducting homograph attacks in which the attackers register domains that appear similar to legitimate domains used by the target organizations but have typos, extra characters, or non-Latin characters. Recorded Future found that RedAlpha registered a total of 350 domains in 2021 for this purpose.

In many cases, visitors to these domains found login portals mimicking those of the specific organizations being targeted. Anyone who fell for these imitations and entered their login credentials risked granting RedAlpha unauthorized access to their organizations’ online systems. While this credential theft campaign is clearly malicious and reprehensible, it’s a lower budget and less sophisticated cyber-espionage effort than we’ve seen from other Chinese state-sponsored hackers.

We’ve reported this year on more widespread cyber-espionage campaigns that rely on malware and vulnerability exploits to steal intellectual property, snoop on network traffic, and install backdoors in target systems. Researching vulnerabilities, developing exploits, and deploying malware in a targeted manner can be more labor intensive than registering domains and copying login portals. However, this comparison doesn’t make RedAlpha’s campaign any less sinister.
Tags:  security, Phishing, China, Hackers, Taiwan, cybersecurity
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment