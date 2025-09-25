CATEGORIES
Cherry Xtrfy Unveils MX 10.1 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard With Rotary Knob & Built-In Display

by Chris HarperThursday, September 25, 2025, 02:08 PM EDT
Renowned keyboard and mechanical key switch manufacturer Cherry, which acquired gaming hardware brand XTRFY two years ago, is now selling the Cherry XTRFY MX 10.1 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard that it showed off at CES 2025. The Cherry XTRFY MX 10.1 Wireless Gaming Mechanical Keyboard features an aluminum frame and slim Cherry MX Low Profile 2.0 (Red) Switches adorned with PBT keycaps, and full per-key customizable RGB. It's also powered by a 4000 maH battery rated for up to 900 hours on Bluetooth or up to 50 hours on 4000Hz 2.4 GHz wireless via an included USB dongle. The polling rate increases to 8000 Hz when directly wired via an included 1.8 meter braided USB-C to USB-A cable, and the entire unit is only 1100 grams, which is light for a mechanical keyboard using these materials.

One of the key features that sets this keyboard apart is a mini display and a rotary knob at the upper right of the keyboard. These give you control of the keyboard's per-key RGB, allows you to switch between paired devices, device profiles, or connection modes, and of course give you media controls. It's a handy way to cut out the need for excess keyboard software without depriving you of common options or relying on key combinations. All told, this looks to be one of the slimmest, most responsive wireless mechanical keyboards we've yet seen, and it's already available on Amazon for $249.99.

While Cherry previously set the standard in the world of mechanical keyboards, it's worth noting that we have seen some similar features before. Both the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro and Lenovo's Mechanical Energy Harvesting Combo have control knobs, though those are much simpler or for a wholly different purpose, respectively. The Asus ROG Azoth Extreme Gaming Keyboard also has a built-in display, but it's OLED and also an eye-watering $499. All things considered, Cherry's offering does seem like a respectably-balanced piece of high-end kit, especially if you plan to use it with multiple machines, prefer the slim keyswitches and don't want to bother (or can't be) installing software on all of them. Sadly, the included display will not play Doom out of the box, but it has been done in a similar form factor before.
Tags:  cherry, mechanical-keyboard, cherry-xtrfy, cherry-mx-red
