Cherry Xtrfy Unveils MX 10.1 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard With Rotary Knob & Built-In Display
One of the key features that sets this keyboard apart is a mini display and a rotary knob at the upper right of the keyboard. These give you control of the keyboard's per-key RGB, allows you to switch between paired devices, device profiles, or connection modes, and of course give you media controls. It's a handy way to cut out the need for excess keyboard software without depriving you of common options or relying on key combinations. All told, this looks to be one of the slimmest, most responsive wireless mechanical keyboards we've yet seen, and it's already available on Amazon for $249.99.
While Cherry previously set the standard in the world of mechanical keyboards, it's worth noting that we have seen some similar features before. Both the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro and Lenovo's Mechanical Energy Harvesting Combo have control knobs, though those are much simpler or for a wholly different purpose, respectively. The Asus ROG Azoth Extreme Gaming Keyboard also has a built-in display, but it's OLED and also an eye-watering $499. All things considered, Cherry's offering does seem like a respectably-balanced piece of high-end kit, especially if you plan to use it with multiple machines, prefer the slim keyswitches and don't want to bother (or can't be) installing software on all of them. Sadly, the included display will not play Doom out of the box, but it has been done in a similar form factor before.