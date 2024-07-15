ASUS ROG Unveils Azoth Extreme Gaming Keyboard With OLED Display For $499

The current model ASUS ROG Azoth







Its small 75% frame is still hefty and dense, which makes the keyboard experience exceptional. Of course, the biggest issue gamers may have with the new variant will likely be its $499 MSRP. Being considerably more expensive than the original ROG Azoth and most pre-built keyboards on the market, the

If you are a fan of ASUS ROG products geared towards enthusiasts, there is a new Extreme variant of its ROG Azoth mechanical keyboard coming. Aptly named the ASUS ROG Azoth Extreme, this high-end 75% mechanical keyboard builds on the popularity of its predecessor.Featuring an eye-watering $499 MSRP, it's not for the faint of heart. To justify that hefty price tag, ASUS packed the ROG Azoth Extreme with features. It starts with the build quality, with aluminum alloy and a carbon fiber positioning plate. An adjustable gasket mount also allows you to switch between keyboard typing feel. The carbon fiber plate allows for a nice, crisp typing experience according to ASUS.An impressive 1600 hours of battery life means it can stay wireless longer. As a current owner of the ASUS ROG Azoth, the battery life has been fantastic on even this older device.Arguably the star of the show (inarguably a big reason for premium price) is the OLED display, a full color touch screen with various utility. It can show system telemetry, and other custom settings. It sits in the upper-right corner of the keyboard.