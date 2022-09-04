Check This Xbox Series S Fortnite & Rocket League Deal Bundle For Just $265
It's Labor Day weekend here in the United States and the bargains are rolling in for the holiday. That's especially great news if you're a gamer. What better way is there to celebrate workers than by not working and gaming instead? We have some deals for you today to help facilitate just that.
First up, we have quite an impressive bundle if you ask us. For only $265.77 you can get an Xbox Series S, 1,000 Fortnite V-Bucks, and 1,000 Rocket League credits. The Xbox Series S alone retails at $289.99 with one Xbox Wireless Controller, and a 512 GB SSD. Tack on these 1,000 in-game currency cards, usually around $7.99 each, and you're getting even more of a deal. Added on top of the $29.22 savings based on the already discounted Series S, you're actually saving around $45.20!
Unfortunately, the device is still in short supply, so it still is at its regular retail of $499.95.
Alright, so we've got Sony and Microsoft in here, but what are you going to display these amazing graphics on? The 65-inch Hisense ULED Premium 65U7G QLED 4K Smart TV is not a bad answer. This TV is a deal, especially based on its size. It offers 1000-nit peak brightness and a 4K display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It even has built-in Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility to control it with your voice. You will be enjoying, quite possibly, one of the best gaming experiences you've ever had for only $749.99.
