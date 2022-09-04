CATEGORIES
home News

Check This Xbox Series S Fortnite & Rocket League Deal Bundle For Just $265

by Lane BabuderSunday, September 04, 2022, 02:10 PM EDT
series s bundle

It's Labor Day weekend here in the United States and the bargains are rolling in for the holiday. That's especially great news if you're a gamer. What better way is there to celebrate workers than by not working and gaming instead? We have some deals for you today to help facilitate just that.

First up, we have quite an impressive bundle if you ask us. For only $265.77 you can get an Xbox Series S, 1,000 Fortnite V-Bucks, and 1,000 Rocket League credits. The Xbox Series S alone retails at $289.99 with one Xbox Wireless Controller, and a 512 GB SSD. Tack on these 1,000 in-game currency cards, usually around $7.99 each, and you're getting even more of a deal. Added on top of the $29.22 savings based on the already discounted Series S, you're actually saving around $45.20!

If you're more of a Sony fan, you can always take your shot at trying to get a hold of a PlayStation 5. The latest in Sony's gaming console sports an amazingly fast SSD, custom CPU, and GPU your experience with the PlayStation 5 will be like no other PlayStation before. Interestingly, if you aren't happy with the SSD capacity provided for the PlayStation 5 you can even upgrade the SSD. Unfortunately, the device is still in short supply, so it still is at its regular retail of $499.95.



Alright, so we've got Sony and Microsoft in here, but what are you going to display these amazing graphics on? The 65-inch Hisense ULED Premium 65U7G QLED 4K Smart TV is not a bad answer. This TV is a deal, especially based on its size. It offers 1000-nit peak brightness and a 4K display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It even has built-in Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility to control it with your voice. You will be enjoying, quite possibly, one of the best gaming experiences you've ever had for only $749.99.

There are more gaming options and deals to be had, check them out below:
Tags:  deals, Xbox, PlayStation, (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming Rig Platform
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment