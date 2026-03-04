Check Out These Mesmerizing Views Of The Cat's Eye Nebula Like Never Seen Before
Officially tagged NGC 6543, the Cat's Eye Nebula has long been a subject of fascination because of its incredible complexity. In the new composite imagery above, Hubble’s contribution provides a detailed look at the nebula core within the realm of visible light. Using its third-gen Advanced Camera for Surveys, Hubble captured concentric shells of gas, high-speed jets, and dense knots sculpted by shock interactions in the vicinity of the dying star. These features are the result of episodic mass loss, the star essentially pulsing and coughing out its outer layers in a series of rhythmic, terminal gasps.
We honestly can't think of a better candidate for this collab, as the nebula has enthralled humankind for ages with its beauty and intricacy. In 1864, the Cat's Eye was the first planetary nebula to be analyzed with a spectroscope, proving for the first time that these objects were composed of glowing gas rather than distant stars. Decades later, in 1995, Hubble’s first high-resolution images of the nebula shocked the scientific community by revealing that what appeared as a simple round blob from ground-based telescopes was actually a labyrinth of loops and filaments.
Also, planetary nebulae are somewhat misnamed; they have nothing to do with planets. They are the fate of stars similar to our own Sun (in approximately five billion years). When such a star runs out of fuel, it collapses and then sheds its outer layers, which are then illuminated by the radiation of the remaining white dwarf core.