Check Out These Mesmerizing Views Of The Cat's Eye Nebula Like Never Seen Before

by Aaron LeongWednesday, March 04, 2026, 10:31 AM EDT
By merging the razor focus of the Hubble Space Telescope with the wide-field perspective of the Euclid mission, two of the world’s most powerful space telescopes have captured a new look at the Cat’s Eye Nebula, the famous sprawling cemetery of gas and light located roughly 4,400 light-years from us.


Officially tagged NGC 6543, the Cat's Eye Nebula has long been a subject of fascination because of its incredible complexity. In the new composite imagery above, Hubble’s contribution provides a detailed look at the nebula core within the realm of visible light. Using its third-gen Advanced Camera for Surveys, Hubble captured concentric shells of gas, high-speed jets, and dense knots sculpted by shock interactions in the vicinity of the dying star. These features are the result of episodic mass loss, the star essentially pulsing and coughing out its outer layers in a series of rhythmic, terminal gasps.

While Hubble stared into the iris of the nebula, Euclid provided the surrounding face. Primarily designed to map the dark universe of dark matter and dark energy, Euclid’s deep imaging survey caught the nebula as part of its broader sky-mapping objective. In this context, the telescope's wide-field view reveals a halo of colorful gas fragments that zoom away from the central star. These outer rings were actually ejected thousands of years before the bright, inner structures we typically associate with the nebula. 

combo
The white box (left) indicates the centre of the NGC 6543, and this region is the image to the right, showing the multi-layered bubbles, pointed jets and circular shells of gas that make up the nebula, as well as the central star. (Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA) 

We honestly can't think of a better candidate for this collab, as the nebula has enthralled humankind for ages with its beauty and intricacy. In 1864, the Cat's Eye was the first planetary nebula to be analyzed with a spectroscope, proving for the first time that these objects were composed of glowing gas rather than distant stars. Decades later, in 1995, Hubble’s first high-resolution images of the nebula shocked the scientific community by revealing that what appeared as a simple round blob from ground-based telescopes was actually a labyrinth of loops and filaments. 

Also, planetary nebulae are somewhat misnamed; they have nothing to do with planets. They are the fate of stars similar to our own Sun (in approximately five billion years). When such a star runs out of fuel, it collapses and then sheds its outer layers, which are then illuminated by the radiation of the remaining white dwarf core.
