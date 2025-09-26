Euclid Mission Taps A Supercomputer To Model 3.4 Billion Galaxies To Probe The Dark Universe
Aaron Leong
Friday, September 26, 2025, 10:22 AM EDT
An international team of scientists has unveiled the Flagship 2 galaxy mock-up. No, it's not a cardboard diorama for a school science fair project, but is instead the most massive and detailed cosmological simulation of the universe ever created. How detailed, you may ask? How does a digital model replicating the evolution of 3.4 billion galaxies over 10 billion years sound? The project, a collaborative effort spearheaded by the Euclid Consortium (that manages the Euclid space telescope) is intended to study some of the most mysterious components of the universe: dark matter and dark energy.
Launched in June 2023, the Euclid mission systematically mapped billions of galaxies across one-third of the sky to create a 3D cosmic map. The sheer volume and complexity of the data stream from the telescope—which includes measuring the minute gravitational lensing of light by dark matter filaments—necessitated an equally complex, synthetic universe for comparison and analysis. Enter Flagship 2.
This simulation, the most comprehensive and precise survey of its kind, is a digital blueprint of what Euclid is expected to observe (based on our current understanding of the standard cosmological model). Developed on an algorithm by University of Zurich astrophysicist Joachim Stadel, the simulation tapped into the Piz Daint supercomputer (the third most powerful in the world) at the Swiss National Supercomputing Centre. Note: Piz Daint has since been decommissioned and replaced with the 435-petaflop Alps HPE Cray system.
The primary purpose of Flagship 2 is to act as a vital testing ground for Euclid's data analysis, whereby scientists can perfect algorithms and methodologies needed to extract meaningful insights from the telescope's observations. By comparing real images from Euclid with the precisely controlled simulated catalogue, researchers can identify and correct for observational artifacts like noise and instrument distortions, plus fine-tune methods to map the subtle distortions caused by dark matter.
Of course, the team is keenly aware of potential cracks in the standard model and thus anticipate that Euclid's observations will reveal phenomena that cannot be explained by current theories. Julian Adamek, of the astrophysicists in the study, said "It will be exciting to see whether the model holds up against Euclid’s high-precision data – or whether we uncover signs of new shortcomings."
One of the major questions the mission and its simulation aim to answer is whether dark energy—the mysterious force pushing the universe apart—has remained constant over the last 10 billion years.