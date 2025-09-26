Euclid Mission Taps A Supercomputer To Model 3.4 Billion Galaxies To Probe The Dark Universe





Launched in June 2023, the Euclid mission systematically mapped billions of galaxies across one-third of the sky to create a 3D cosmic map. The sheer volume and complexity of the data stream from the telescope—which includes measuring the minute gravitational lensing of light by dark matter filaments —necessitated an equally complex, synthetic universe for comparison and analysis. Enter Flagship 2.





Image extracted from the Flagship 2 simulations catalogue. Every dot represents a galaxy: blue points mark galaxies at the centers of dark matter clumps, while red points denote satellites within them. (Credit: Jorge Carretero & Pau Tallada, Port d’Informació Científica / Euclid Consortium)



Of course, the team is keenly aware of potential cracks in the standard model and thus anticipate that Euclid's observations will reveal phenomena that cannot be explained by current theories. Julian Adamek, of the astrophysicists in the study, said "It will be exciting to see whether the model holds up against Euclid’s high-precision data – or whether we uncover signs of new shortcomings."





One of the major questions the mission and its simulation aim to answer is whether dark energy—the mysterious force pushing the universe apart—has remained constant over the last 10 billion years.