Capcom Addresses Perplexing Disappearance Of Ray Tracing In Resident Evil 2 And 3





Well, now we have official word from Capcom: it's a bug. Tweeting about the issue, the official Resident Evil account says that the missing options in the graphics menu are "an ongoing issue" and promises to address the problem in a future update.





It might be easy to assume that the update simply reverted the games to the older, DirectX 11-only versions that don't include the missing features, but that doesn't appear to be the case. Instead, the current version of the games are a DirectX 12 titles through and through—they're just missing the enhanced features.



