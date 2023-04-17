Capcom Quietly Removed Ray Tracing From Resident Evil 2 And 3, What's Going On?





Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 and 3 PC remakes have taken a step back in graphical fidelity, as ray tracing has been removed from their graphical options. The change was spotted by gamers just ahead of the weekend, but at the time of writing we don’t know whether this retrograde step was made on purpose.







The curious changes to the seminal adventure horror games were highlighted on the PC Gaming subreddit by user pmc64. “The games got an update last night,” wrote the redditor. “They are still DirectX 12, but ray tracing options are missing.” They kindly shared a series of screenshots to make the issues clear.









Of course, one isolated user experiencing a bug wouldn’t be much of a story, but there are a significant number of users on Reddit, and the game’s Steam community , which confirm that a lack of ray tracing options is a characteristic of the updated version of these updated PC games.





Without any official word from Capcom regarding the situation, two schools of thought have been formed regarding the sudden removal of ray tracing options. Firstly, some users think the developers might have taken the features out while they work on fixes. This seems to be the favored theory of those who have had difficulty with issues and glitches running this game with ray tracing enabled previously.









In addition to the headlining ray tracing issues, some users have complained that the update broke HDR visuals and lost Dolby Atmos for headphones audio compatibility.



