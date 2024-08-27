Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 PC Requirements Unveiled: Do You Have The Firepower?
The amount of storage needed for the beta is a bit messy, with Activision providing a table to help users understand how large of a download it will be for any given platform. For those who use Steam and already have CoD with the Season 5 Reloaded update, the beta will be a 32GB download. For those who don’t have CoD already installed, the beta download will be 74GB. Hopefully the download of the final release doesn’t surpass some of the bloated sizes seen so far this year, such as God of War: Ragnarok.
Players will be able to pre-download CoD: Black Ops 6 beginning August 28 in preparation for the game to open up on August 30. The first weekend will be for those with early access and is between August 30 through September 4, while the second weekend is open to all and runs from September 6 to September 9.