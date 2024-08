Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 PC Requirements Unveiled: Do You Have The Firepower?

The minimum recommended specs listed by Activision call for an AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i5-6600 with either an AMD Radeon RX 470 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or Intel Arc A750, and 12GB of RAM.





The recommended specs are an AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i7-6700K paired with an AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, and 16GB of RAM. Additionally, only the recommended specs mention being able to get to 60 FPS with every option set to “High.”

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 open beta period will be hitting soon before launching on Game Pass for the first time, giving gamers their first chance to play one of the most anticipated releases of the year. While console players don’t really need to worry about hardware requirements, the player base on PC does, and now they know what kind of specs they’ll need to run the game during this beta period.The amount of storage needed for the beta is a bit messy, with Activision providing a table to help users understand how large of a download it will be for any given platform. For those who use Steam and already have CoD with the Season 5 Reloaded update, the beta will be a 32GB download. For those who don’t have CoD already installed, the beta download will be 74GB. Hopefully the download of the final release doesn’t surpass some of the bloated sizes seen so far this year, such as God of War: Ragnarok.Players will be able to pre-download CoD: Black Ops 6 beginning August 28 in preparation for the game to open up on August 30. The first weekend will be for those with early access and is between August 30 through September 4, while the second weekend is open to all and runs from September 6 to September 9.