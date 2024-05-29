CATEGORIES
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 To Hit Xbox Game Pass On Launch Day

by Alan VelascoWednesday, May 29, 2024, 09:50 AM EDT
Xbox finally confirmed that the newest entry from the Call of Duty franchise, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, will in fact be coming to Game Pass on day one. Prior to this announcement there had been several rumors discussing the possibility of Xbox withholding the game from Game Pass, and instead opting for a traditional retail and digital release.

The reason these rumors felt like they were the real deal is that Xbox has been making moves to cut costs, including closing down studios such as Tango Gameworks that worked on breakout hit Hi-Fi Rush. At a glance, the most prudent way to monetize the biggest franchise in the portfolio is by getting the full $70 from gamers who eagerly await the game’s yearly release instead of making it available on Game Pass.

However, Xbox looks to be sticking to its original pitch in making all its first party titles available on the service on day one. It’s a signal that shows the company still thinks it’s the way forward for the Xbox brand. Had the decision been made to not put this newest Call of Duty on Game Pass it might have led to current customers questioning its future and if it was worth it to continue their subscription if new games weren’t coming on day one.

Xbox will be fully unveiling Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 with a special event taking place immediately following the Xbox Games Showcase, on June 9 at 1pm ET. Xbox says it’s the “the first in-depth look at gameplay in this dark new chapter of the Black Ops series.” In the meantime, check out the live action reveal trailer below.

