Planning To Play God Of War Ragnarok On PC? Better Check Your SSD Storage
The Minimum spec tier, which can achieve 1080p at 30 FPS with low settings, only requires an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT graphics card alongside an Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 processor and 8GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the Recommended spec tier, which hits 1080p at 60 FPS with medium settings, calls for a GeForce RTX 2060 Super or Radeon RX 5700 alongside an Intel Core i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU and 16GB of RAM. Reaching the Ultra tier that delivers 4K at 60 FPS with Ultra Settings will require a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti or Radeon RX 7900 XT paired with either an Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor and 16GB of RAM.
Regardless of which performance tier gamers opt for, they will need an eye-watering 190GB of SSD space to install God of War Ragnarök. This is a surprising detail considering one of Sony’s releases from earlier this year, Ghosts of Tsushima Director’s Cut, only required 75GB of SSD space for the install. This included the base game alongside an expansion pack and the game’s multiplayer mode.
Additionally, there is a small asterisk in the announcement that is worth pointing out. The game requires a PlayStation Network Account in order to be played. Sony is no doubt trying to avoid the firestorm it saw when it tried to add this requirement to Helldivers 2 after the game’s launch. However, Sony could be more up front about this and not relegate it to just being a tiny asterisk.
God of War Ragnarök is set to launch on September 19, and will be available on both Steam and the Epic Game Store.