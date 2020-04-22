Call Of Duty Dev Declares War On Cheaters By Matching Them Together In-Game

Deployed additional dedicated security updates

Updated matchmaking to match suspected cheaters together

Increased resources across backend tech, studio, and enforcement teams

Players who try to gain an unfair advantage using third-party hacks may now find themselves matched up with other suspected cheaters. It's a fitting punishment if you ask us. Sure, it'd be even better if players wouldn't cheat in the first place, but with over 50 million players flooding Warzone, it's unrealistic to expect everyone will always play by the rules.





Looking ahead, Infinity Ward is also planning to add the report-a-player functionality to Killcam and Spectate modes. This could make it easier to identify and ultimately weed out cheaters. Here's hoping the new measures have a measurable effect on the problem.

