CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyWednesday, April 22, 2020, 09:43 AM EDT

Call Of Duty Dev Declares War On Cheaters By Matching Them Together In-Game

Call of Duty: Warzone
Players who cheat are the scourge of online gaming, and it is an ongoing problem in popular titles. Suspensions and permanent bans are the tools of the trade for developers and publishers who seek to keep the issue at bay, though Infinity Ward and Activision have another idea—players suspected of cheating in Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be matched up together.

This is in line with Activision's "zero tolerance" policy towards cheating. At the beginning of the month, the publisher announced it had dropped the ban hammer on 50,000 cheaters in Warzone alone, and promised to provide updated stats as time went on. The most recent update came on April 13, in which Activision revealed it had permanently banned 70,000 Warzone cheaters worldwide.

Call of Duty

Activision still plans on swinging the ban hammer as needed, though on Twitter, developer Infinity Ward announced a few "additional measures" being implemented. They include...
  • Deployed additional dedicated security updates
  • Updated matchmaking to match suspected cheaters together
  • Increased resources across backend tech, studio, and enforcement teams
Players who try to gain an unfair advantage using third-party hacks may now find themselves matched up with other suspected cheaters. It's a fitting punishment if you ask us. Sure, it'd be even better if players wouldn't cheat in the first place, but with over 50 million players flooding Warzone, it's unrealistic to expect everyone will always play by the rules.

Looking ahead, Infinity Ward is also planning to add the report-a-player functionality to Killcam and Spectate modes. This could make it easier to identify and ultimately weed out cheaters. Here's hoping the new measures have a measurable effect on the problem.


Tags:  Gaming, Activision, Infinity Ward, (nasdaq:atvi), call of duty: modern warfare, call of duty: warzone
Via:  Infinity Ward
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms