CATEGORIES
home News

Legendary Commodore 64 Gets A True Full HD HDMI Upgrade For A Retro Reboot

by Zak KillianMonday, May 26, 2025, 02:30 PM EDT
If you've ever played with an original 8-bit computer—a Commodore, an Atari 400/800, or anything else of that vintage—you already know that getting clean video output can be a terrific struggle. These systems were primarily built to output a video signal using radio frequency (RF) output, not unlike a regular TV antenna, and require mods to even get clean RGB video output, much less anything digital.

shortboard hdmiout
The mod installs cleanly on all C64s, including "Shortboard" models.

There have already been a few HDMI mods for the Commodore 64, but none of them are as complete as the new HD-64 by SideProjectsLab (SPL). This modular upgrade for your classic computer replaces the entire OEM RF modulator daughterboard with one that sports a Xilinx Spartan-7 FPGA. This chip implements the entire output stage of the Commodore 64 by sniffing the C64's memory bus and reconstructing the video signal through emulation. Finally, this clean digital picture is upscaled to 1920x1080 full HD, merged with digitized audio output from the Commodore's SID chip, and output via micro-HDMI.

nixy the glade sprite
Nixy the Glade Sprite gameplay, showing the clean HD-64 output.

Critically, the original VIC-II chip remains in place as the HD-64 doesn't replace it, which retains full compatibility with all software, at least in theory. But the HD-64 does do a couple of things that other HDMI mods have not done. Compared to the popular Lumacode mod, the HD-64 is fully internal and arguably fully hardware-based—depending on how you view FPGA emulation. The point is that it doesn't require any additional software, although you CAN use software to configure the HD-64 with a few options, including palette customization, optional scanline and blur filters, and wide-screen stretching.

hd 64 configuration utility
The HD-64 can be configured using a program right on the C64.

Compared to the more recent VIC-II Kawari, the HD-64 outputs in higher resolution, and it also includes audio on the HDMI connection—stereo, even, if you have a dual SID mod. This makes it uniquely suited to Commodore 64 consoles used in the living room with larger TVs, as many modern TVs no longer support "DVI style" connections where an HDMI plug is used for video along with an analog connection for audio. Of course, for more conventional computer-style use, this isn't a concern, and the Kawari, being a full VIC-II replacement, supports some extended features that the HD-64 doesn't, such as the ability to simulate different VIC-II revisions and do freeze-frame debugging.

c64 close open
Even this heavily modified C64 looks bone stock externally.

The HD-64 is also more expensive than the VIC-II Kawari, coming in at around $125 US versus the circa $85 of the older mod. Still, it has more advantages over the VIC-II Kawari than we've already mentioned. The HD-64 supports virtually all Commodore 64 models including NTSC "shortboard" hardware, and it's also capable of automatic NTSC/PAL detection. Notably, analog video is still available on the original 8-pin DIN connector, so you can use composite or S-Video on real CRTs, and the HD-64 even corrects the S-Video voltage so that it doesn't look so dim.


Technically, SPL revealed the HD-64 back in January with the video above, but the news right now is that a new batch of boards has become available for sale. If you're keen to upgrade your C64 with a modern display connection, you can hit up Retro8BitShop or Retro Updates, both of which are selling the SPL HD-64 for €109.
Tags:  Commodore 64, retro, mods, sideprojectlabs
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment