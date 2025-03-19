CATEGORIES
Analogue Delays 4K Nintendo 64 3D Retro Gaming Console Preorders, Offers Refunds

by Alan Velasco Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Retro gamers are eating good these days: classic games are getting remakes that make them more accessible to 2025 gamers, and older hardware is being brought back to life with FPGA-based machines. However, the effort by the retro gaming experts at Analogue to create the ultimate Nintendo 64 has hit a snag, with fans having to wait a bit longer before getting their hands on this long-awaited release.

The Analogue 3D was teased back in 2023, with Analogue making a full-fledged announcement towards the end of 2024. The release date was scheduled for Q1 of this year, but the company has informed buyers that the release has been pushed back to July. Frustratingly, the company didn’t provide any details about why the delay is happening, but it says it’s “working hard to get your 3D order in hands asap and appreciate your patience.”

analogue 3d delay body

The patience does seem like it will be worth it once Analogue gets the 3D out the door. It promises to play every single Nintendo 64 game ever made in glorious 4K. It also brings modern touches like HDMI output, USB ports, an SD card slot and Bluetooth controller support, all while keeping the ability to use original Nintendo 64 controllers with four ports at the front.

This delay isn't too surprising, because Analogue has sometimes struggled to keep its other retro hardware in stock. For example, fans have occasionally had to wait for months to purchase the wildly popular Analogue Pocket, the company's interpretation of the Nintendo Game Boy. When the Pocket got translucent and color variants, those sold out in minutes and were never restocked.

While it’s understandable that customers might be frustrated about the delay, it’s at least not going to be too much longer of a wait. The company is also offering complete refunds for anyone who isn’t happy with this news.
