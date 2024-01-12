Atari 400 Mini Console With Dozens Of Retro Games Installed Is Available To Preorder
A recreated Atari 400 for the 2020s is going up for pre-order right now by Retro Games. For $120, owners get to enjoy emulated Atari 8-bits games (25 pre-installed, others side-loadable) with the included THECXSTICK, a USB-powered Atari CX-40 joystick lookalike.
UK-based Retro Game—in collaboration with Atari and Plaion (that recently brought us another Atari awesomeness) is launching another faithful and tastefully-modernized addition to retro mini game consoles. Harking back to the 45-year old Atari 400, the half-sized Mini Me version is called the 400 Mini, almost perfectly matching the original's look and feel. There will be 25 Atari classics pre-installed so owners can get up and running right away. The built-in games are very recognizable, such as Milipede, Berzerk, M.U.L.E., Star Raiders II, Lee, and Miner 2049er.
What makes the 400 Mini extra special is that users can play their own 8-bit games direct from a USB flash drive. Plus, like Forza, players can rewind a game by up to 30 seconds to replay those hard sections, or save and resume the game at any time in one of the four save-game slots (per game). There's even support games on cartridge, disk, and cassette ROMs.
There's HDMI on-board pushing 720p at either 50 or 60Hz to your desired display, although it might possible to use a HDMI to RCA converter for that full CRT gaming experience. Five USB ports (four in front, one in the rear) provide connectivity to keyboards, extra joysticks, and so on.
Speaking on joysticks, the 400 Mini comes with a retro CX-40 doppelganger, deemed the CXSTICK. It features seven additional function buttons and is USB-powered, so it's compatible with other consoles as well.
Retro Games states that the console can be pre-ordered now, with an official sale date of March 28. Additional CXSTICKS can be purchased for $30 each.