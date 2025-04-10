This Time Sensitive Deal Is Your Shot To Score A Massive 85" TV For Just $599





Are you ready for a big screen TV upgrade without paying a big price? If so, you'll be happy to discover that going big—as in, really big—does not necessarily have to cost thousands of dollars. Heck, it doesn't even have to cost a thousand (singular) bucks. For a little more than half that much, you can bring home a beastly 85-inch TV, but you have to be fast.





85-inch Insignia F50 Series 4K Fire TV, which is on sale for $599.99 at Best Buy (save $300). The discount makes it the least expensive 85-inch TV around. In addition to checking our emails and perusing the web for the latest happenings in the land of tech, we like to make a quick jaunt to Best Buy's 'Deal of the Day' bargain. And for today, daily discount applies to an, which is on sale for. The discount makes it the least expensive 85-inch TV around.





Naturally, there are concessions to scoring a giant TV at this price point. It's not an OLED or mini LED TV and it lacks some bells and whistles, but it's not entirely barebones, either. For one, it's a quantum dot TV, which generally means a better color palette compared to regular LED-backlit LCD panels.





It also features HDR support (HDR10 and HLG), Apple AirPlay support, Fire TV smarts, three HDMI 2.1 inputs with low input lag for gaming (albeit it's limited to 60Hz and doesn't have VRR support), and it comes with an Alexa voice remote. Not too bad for the asking price.













85-inch Hisense U6 ULED mini LED TV that's on sale for $998 at Amazon (save $500).Same massive size, but you're making the leap into mini LED territory for $300 more. If you want to step up a tiers in image quality without compromising on size, then check out thisthat's on sale for.Same massive size, but you're making the leap into mini LED territory for $300 more.





Compared to the Insignia model above, this Hisense set gets brighter and offers tighter control of lighting to fight blooming (otherwise known as the halo effect). It also employs quantum dot technology, and ups the ante with a native 120Hz refresh rate and variable refresh rate (VRR) support. Input lag is low on this model too.





There are some concessions for gaming. According to Rtings , the HDMI 2.1 ports don't offer the full bandwidth that the spec supports. So, you're still limited to 60Hz at 4K and 1080p (the site says you can enable 1080p/120Hz, but it results in frame skipping, slow input lag, and a muddier image). That said, it does support auto low latency mode (ALLM).





Here are some big screen TV deals, all priced below a grand...







