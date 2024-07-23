AMD President, AI Strategy Leader And Former Xilinx CEO Victor Peng Is Retiring





AMD is losing an industry veteran from its talented executive team next month. Effective August 30, 2024, AMD President Victor Peng is going into retirement, putting an end to an impressive career that spanned 40 years and included multiple stints at AMD, as well as ATI, the famed graphics company AMD acquired for $5.4 billion back in 2006





Interestingly enough, both of Peng's employments with AMD started with a major acquisition worth billions of dollars. In the years following the buyout of ATI, Peng would serve multiple roles at AMD, including Corporate Vice President of Silicon Engineering for the company's Graphics Products Group. He also led the Central Silicon Engineering team that supported AMD's efforts in graphics, game consoles, and CPU chipsets.







He left AMD in 2008 to join Xilinx as its Senior Vice President of Programmable Platform Development. In the years since, he took on other high-level positions, including Executive Vice President and General Manager of Products, Chief Operating Officer, and eventually President and Chief Executive Officer.









"Victor re-joined AMD in 2022 following the acquisition of Xilinx and played an important role successfully integrating and scaling our embedded business and leading our cross-company AI strategy," AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su said in a statement. "Under his leadership, AMD became the industry’s #1 provider of FPGA and adaptive computing solutions."





"On behalf of the AMD Board, executive leadership team and the thousands of employees who have worked with him, I want to thank Victor for his outstanding leadership and wish him the best in his retirement," Dr. Su added.





Peng's pending retirement puts into motion a transition plan that he will help support until he walks out the door for final team. It entails expanding the current responsibilities of Senior Vice President of AMD's Artificial Intelligence Group (AIG), Vamsi Boppana, to include the company's Instinct data center AI accelerator business.





Boppana is another Xilinx veteran who held numerous roles at his former company. Both him and Salil Raje, who is AMD's Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Adaptive and Embedded Computing Group, will report to Dr. Lisa Su going forward.

