Breakthrough Milky Way Image Exposes Hidden Chemistry At Galaxy's Core





Astronomers have captured the largest and most detailed image of the Milky Way’s core to date, revealing a chaotic web of cosmic filaments at our galaxy's center. Using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) in Chile, a research team mapped the Central Molecular Zone (CMZ), the star formation engine that spans more than 650 light-years.





Location of the CMZ in the Milky Way. (Credit: ALMA(ESO/NAOJ/NRAO)/S. Longmore et al. Stars in inset: ESO/D. Minniti et al. Milky Way: ESO/S. Guisard)



This massive mosaic (shown above) provides an unprecedented look at the CMZ, home to the Milky Way’s most massive stars. Because the galactic center is shrouded by thick curtains of interstellar dust, radio wave telescopes have been our best bet for peering through this soup. That said, ALMA’s instruments have provided the richest data ever had on the CMZ, even revealing the cold molecular gas that serves as the raw building material for new stars.





The survey, known as ACES (ALMA CMZ Exploration Survey), has identified dozens of different molecules drifting through the central filaments. These range from simple compounds like silicon monoxide to complex organic ones such as methanol, acetone, and ethanol. These chemicals act as tracers, allowing astronomers to track the flow of gas as it streams into dense clumps where new stars eventually ignite. Analyzing these molecular signatures, the team can then map the temperature, density, and velocity of the gas more effectively than before.



