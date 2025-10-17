Milky Way's Mysterious Glow Reveals A Dark Secret About Our Galaxy





New research from Johns Hopkins University and an international team of scientists suggests that two competing theories for the diffuse glow near the center of the Milky Way —colliding dark matter particles or rapidly spinning neutron stars—are, for the first time, equally viable.





Researchers believe the glow coming from inside our own galaxy could reveal exactly where dark matter is hiding (Credit: NASA/DOE/Fermi-LAT)







Simulation where the researchers thought dark matter should be in the galaxy (illustrated), and worked out what the pattern of gamma rays should look like. (Click to enlarge; Credit: arXiv)



As these dark matter systems converged and clustered toward the galaxy’s core, the likelihood of dark matter particle collisions increased. According to theory, these annihilating or decaying dark matter particles would be the source of the gamma-ray light





So the next step is to find a way to distinguish between them. The team believes the construction of a huge, next-generation observatory called the Cherenkov Telescope Array (CTA) might prove to be the tie-breaker.