Dyson OnTrac Headphones Ditch Air Purification To Focus Solely On Audio
Dyson is branching out from vacuum cleaners and air purifiers, in an attempt to rival Apple’s AirPods Max and Sonos Ace headphones with its own premium headset. The company is billing its OnTrac headphones as having “best-in-class noise cancellation” and an enhanced sound range of 6Hz to 21kHz.
This is not Dyson’s first audio product, as it released its Zone headphones in early 2022. That headset came at a time when COVID was still prevalent, and included an attachable travel visor that would provide the user with “pure air,” while delivering the beats. Now, however, the company is ditching the air purification side show, and focusing solely on audio with its premium OnTrac headphones.
Powering the beats are 40mm, 16-ohm neodymium speaker drivers, which the company says have a frequency range of 6Hz to 21kHz. Dyson also decided to angle the drivers 13 degrees toward the wearer’s ears for better acoustic performance, which it says will deliver “deep sub-bass that you can feel, and clear highs at the upper end of the frequency range.”
The headphones will be available in four different colorways, including two exclusives when you buy direct from Dyson. Users will also be able to switch up the colors of the headphones by mixing and matching removable outer caps and ear cushions, providing over 2,000 customization options. Available colors will be aluminum, orange, copper/blue, black nickel, and ceramic red.
Another feature Dyson is touting is its active noise cancelling technology. It comprises eight microphones that the company says sample external sound 384,000 times per second. This will be coupled with a custom noise-cancelling algorithm and “carefully designed internal geometry” to deliver what Dyson claims is best-in-class ANC.
As far as battery life, Dyson says the OnTrac headphones will be capable of lasting up to 55 hours of use with ANC on. A quick 10 minute charge will provide another 2.5 hours of listening time, while 30 minutes of charge will provide 9.5 hours. The outstanding battery life is possible via two high-capacity lithium-ion battery cells.
The Dyson OnTrac headphones will be available from Dyson for an asking price of $500. Replacement caps and cushions will cost an additional $50 for a set of two.