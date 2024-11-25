CATEGORIES
Sony Is Developing A True PS5 Gaming Handheld To Challenge Nintendo's Switch

by Thiago TrevisanMonday, November 25, 2024, 09:39 AM EDT
ps5 portal2
With the renaissance of handheld video game devices during the last few years, Sony may have another delight for your fingers. Nintendo has dominated the console handheld space with its Switch since its 2017 release, having matched flexibility as a TV-console, too. Sony has mostly been watching on the sidelines, without a proper competitor. 

The Sony PlayStation Portal is a handheld device, but it either needs to be tethered wirelessly to an existing PlayStation 5 console or rely on cloud games. The secret sauce here is having the console independently play titles on its own, without needing an accompanying console. 

There is no solid indication of if or when Sony will ever release such a device, but according to Bloomberg, early prototypes are being tested. It may still be several years from such a release, but the future looks promising for the handheld market. 

The PlayStation Portal has just received a significant upgrade that allows it to stream games directly from the cloud. Previously, you would need to be either on the same network as a PlayStation 5 console, or connected over the internet. This cloud flexibility certainly brings the PlayStation Portal closer to what a handheld should be, and will hint at things to come from Sony. 

Having its own library of titles, even if shared with the PlayStation 5, can allow it to be a much more flexible handheld for those not wanting the console interaction. Mobile gaming, including on phones, has exploded in popularity and continues to be one of the strongest growing categories that companies must pay attention to. 

playstation both

Sony is no stranger to handheld consoles, of course. Its PlayStation Vita from 2011 continues to be usable amongst retro console enthusiasts, and shows some of the DNA where a future PlayStation portable handheld can go. The obvious test run of a handheld will be the current PlayStation Portal, which has had an interesting public reaction. 

Initially, reviews seemed lukewarm of the product, without a clear indication if it was a good move by Sony or not. The gaming masses proved most of those initial complaints wrong, however. It has turned into a popular selling device, showing the demand that exists on the market for some type of handheld PlayStation model. It has had only modest success with its PlayStation PS VR 2 headset, but Sony has released a PS5 adapter for the original device. 

Due to this success, Sony will be incentivized to create a more comprehensive handheld as a stand-alone system. Folks clearly want this, and we can also point to the popularity of the Steam Deck which many gamers use to play PC cross over PlayStation titles. While the PlayStation 5 Pro is a niche product, a well-done future PlayStation handheld system can reach a mass audience akin to what the Nintendo Switch has done. 
