Forget The PS5 Pro, This $699 RTX Gaming PC Deal Is A Great Value

by Paul LillyTuesday, November 26, 2024, 09:20 AM EDT
Angled front and side renders of iBuyPower's Slate 6 mesh gaming PC on a black and gray gradient background.
We're not throwing shade on Sony's beefed-up PlayStation 5 Pro console, and if that's your jam, then more power to you. However, if you're more into PC gaming, we have some delightful news to share. Black Friday week is upon us and that means there are copious deals on desktop gaming PCs and laptops, including a dynamite discount that brings an iBuyPower system down to the same price as the PS5 Pro.

The discounted PC in question is the iBuyPower Slate 6 Mesh, which is currently selling for $699 at Walmart (save $500.99). That's a massive 41.7% discount over the MSRP, and equally important is that this early Black Friday deal brings iBuyPower's Slate 6 Mesh into affordable territory.

You're probably thinking, 'Yeah, but I bet it comes with a GeForce RTX 30 series GPU', but you'd be wrong. This particular config flexes a GeForce RTX 4060, and sure, that's about to become a last-generation part when the GeForce RTX 50 series arrives, but as of this moment it remains a current-generation GPU. It also opens up access to DLSS Frame Generation, a feature that's not available on RTX 30 series GPUs.

Other specs include an Intel Core i5-13600KF processor (14C/20T, up to 5.1GHz, 24MB of L3 cache) with an all-in-one liquid cooling solution, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB NVMe solid state drive (SSD).

How does it compare to a PS5 Pro? There is not direct GPU equivalent to the custom hardware inside Sony's latest console refresh, and it gets trickier when comparing to NVIDIA's lineup. Generally speaking, however, the PS5 Pro's specs are more in line with a GeForce RTX 4070.

Still, at the very least this is a respectable configuration for the money, and from our vantage point, it trends towards 'steal' territory. Not all of the parts are bleeding edge, but for $699, the part selection is tough to beat for a prebuilt. It also comes with a keyboard and mouse, plus a coupon to download Assassin's Creed Shadows, which adds a bit of extra value to the mix.

Here are a few more lower cost gaming desktop deals...

Closeup inside render of Skytech Gaming's Blaze 4 desktop PC.
deals, Gaming, IBuyPower, blackfriday2024
