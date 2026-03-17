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BMW Turns April Fools’ Gag Into A 590‑HP M3 Touring Racer For Nürburgring 24H

by Aaron LeongTuesday, March 17, 2026, 10:41 AM EDT
hero m3 wagon rear
In a rare instance of a marketing prank evolving into a factory-backed racing program, BMW has revealed that the M3 Touring GT3 concept originally presented as an April Fools' Day joke back in 2025 will officially compete in the 2026 24 Hours of Nürburgring.

m3 wagon racer front

Big manufacturers in the automotive industry are no strangers to dropping absurd news on April 1st, ranging from Audis with built-in rice cookers to Dunlop tires that leave personalized-design tread marks. BMW’s contribution to this tradition last year was to tease a wide-body, high-downforce racing version of the G81 M3 Touring wagon. Initial renderings depicted the long-roof family hauler dressed with the aggressive aerodynamic kit of a GT3-class racer, complete with a massive rear wing mounted to the tailgate and side-exit exhausts. Fans immediately flooded social media with pleas for the car to be made, and in an unexpected pivot, BMW M Motorsport decided to deliver.

m3 wagon side

Official dubbed the BMW M3 Touring 24H, the vehicle takes the base chassis of the road-going M3 Touring and integrate the powertrain and suspension bits from the M4 GT3 EVO. This means the 3.0-liter S58 twin-turbo inline-six will be set to GT3-spec output, in the 500 horsepower neighborhood, mated to a sequential racing gearbox. Compared to the standard M4 coupe, the wagon's extended roofline significantly alters how airflow needs to be managed, thus requiring a bespoke aerodynamic package to ensure the rear wing receives clean air while maintaining high velocity stability of, say, the Döttinger Höhe straight.

m3 wagon top

Apart from the obvious marketing appeal of racing a sleeper wagon, the vehicle could act as a test bed for the M Division’s specialized parts and engineering—who knows, we may one day see a production hi-po M wagon. It will be interesting to see how the car's heavier, longer body style manages heat, weight distribution, and high-speed cornering forces perform against the Green Hell's 15.5 miles of undulating asphalt and 170 corners.

m3 wagon frontside

The car has been undergoing shakedown tests at the BMW test center in Miramas, where technicians are fine-tuning the extreme wagon to meet requirements of the SP9 class. When the lights go green at the Eifel forest in a May, the M3 Touring 24H will follow a lineage of wagon/estate racers, such as the Volvo 850 Estate that competed in the British Touring Car Championship in the 1990s. 
Tags:  Cars, Automobiles, BMW, april-fools-day
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Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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