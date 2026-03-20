Blue Origin To Challenge SpaceX In High-Stakes Data Center Race In Space





Looks like we have a new entrant to the orbital data center race: Blue Origin is formally challenging the likes of SpaceX and Axiom with plans for an initial constellation of tens of thousands of satellites.





On Earth, AI workloads consume vast amounts of electricity and require complex cooling systems that can strain local infrastructures. In orbit, satellites can harvest unfiltered solar energy 24 hours a day and shed heat into the cold of space.





Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket

