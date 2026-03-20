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Blue Origin To Challenge SpaceX In High-Stakes Data Center Race In Space

by Aaron LeongFriday, March 20, 2026, 11:01 AM EDT
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Looks like we have a new entrant to the orbital data center race: Blue Origin is formally challenging the likes of SpaceX and Axiom with plans for an initial constellation of tens of thousands of satellites.

Filing plans with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for Project Sunrise, Jeff Bezos’s space venture aims to deploy a not insignificant constellation of 51,600 satellites. Blue Origin believes that shifting to off-planet processing power will better support the voracious energy demands of artificial intelligence, especially when compared to terrestrial counterparts.

On Earth, AI workloads consume vast amounts of electricity and require complex cooling systems that can strain local infrastructures. In orbit, satellites can harvest unfiltered solar energy 24 hours a day and shed heat into the cold of space. 

glenn blue origin1
Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket

Project Sunrise intends to operate in sun-synchronous orbits between 500 and 1,800 kilometers above Earth. These satellites will act as high-altitude server farms, using optical inter-satellite links to move data at high speeds. This network is expected to interface with TeraWave, Blue Origin’s planned satellite internet system, creating a loop where data is captured, processed in orbit, and beamed back to users with minimal latency.

Blue Origin's FCC filing basically puts itself against Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which recently submitted a staggering proposal for a constellation of up to one million satellites dedicated to similar orbital computing tasks. (Well, there goes the view, honey.) The regulatory battle has already turned sharp; Blue Origin recently urged the FCC to dismiss SpaceX’s disproportionate plan, arguing that a million-satellite fleet would make it nearly impossible for other companies to navigate or coexist in Low Earth Orbit. SpaceX countered by dismissing Blue Origin’s concerns as "naïve speculative claims that ignore reality" from a competitor that has yet to reach the same operational scale.

Despite the positives of moving data centers off world, astronomers have long warned that the proliferation of satellite mega-constellations threaten to obscure the night sky and interfere with scientific observations. Indeed Blue Origin’s filing details plan for atmospheric reentry, where aging satellites will be directed to burn up in the Earth’s atmosphere at the end of their life cycles, but that doesn't really solve the ever-growing space congestion problem.
Tags:  space, data-center, SpaceX, blue-origin
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Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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