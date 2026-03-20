Blue Origin To Challenge SpaceX In High-Stakes Data Center Race In Space
Blue Origin's FCC filing basically puts itself against Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which recently submitted a staggering proposal for a constellation of up to one million satellites dedicated to similar orbital computing tasks. (Well, there goes the view, honey.) The regulatory battle has already turned sharp; Blue Origin recently urged the FCC to dismiss SpaceX’s disproportionate plan, arguing that a million-satellite fleet would make it nearly impossible for other companies to navigate or coexist in Low Earth Orbit. SpaceX countered by dismissing Blue Origin’s concerns as "naïve speculative claims that ignore reality" from a competitor that has yet to reach the same operational scale.
Despite the positives of moving data centers off world, astronomers have long warned that the proliferation of satellite mega-constellations threaten to obscure the night sky and interfere with scientific observations. Indeed Blue Origin’s filing details plan for atmospheric reentry, where aging satellites will be directed to burn up in the Earth’s atmosphere at the end of their life cycles, but that doesn't really solve the ever-growing space congestion problem.