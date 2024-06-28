Study Says Data Center Farms In Space Is A Great Idea To Combat Climate Change





Digital sector and data centers context, and energy consumption and environmental footprint assessment.

Conceive an “environmentally driven” space data system architecture.

Define in-orbit services concepts for the operational deployment and maintenance of the space data centers infrastructure to help the implementation development program and associated technology roadmap for an operational system in 2035.

Establish the space data centers’ cost and business case, contributing to a sustainable space infrastructure and in-space ecosystem.

Define the implementation development program and associated technology roadmap for an operational system in 2030.

Developing the benefits of an independent cloud solution for the European sovereignty.

One of the major benefits for the European countries taking part in the study is being able to provide a sovereign cloud solution for European customers. The consortium believes orbital data centers will ensure data sovereignty, address data privacy and protection issues, and follow European data protection rules like GDPR.





Another intriguing aspect is it could also improve national security by lowering the risk of physical and cyber attacks, while also offering anywhere data access and being less prone to natural disasters and usual direct attacks.