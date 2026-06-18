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Call Of Duty Black Ops 1 And 2 Are Coming To PlayStation Gamers In July

by Alan VelascoThursday, June 18, 2026, 02:20 PM EDT
call of duty black ops port playstation hero
Microsoft’s Xbox gaming division is in a transitional phase. It will eventually return to a strategy of console exclusives meant to strengthen the brand, but in the meantime it is still bringing some games to other platforms. The company’s latest announcement is that two of the most beloved entries in the Call of Duty franchise are headed to the PlayStation again, after being locked to the older PlayStation 3.

Treyarch, one of the main development studios that works on the popular first-person shooter, shared on Twitter/X that, “It's official: the original Black Ops and Black Ops 2 are being ported to PlayStation.” The port will be handled by the team at Iron Galaxy Studios, which has nearly two decades worth of experience porting games to new platforms.

call of duty black ops port playstation body

This announcement has ruffled the feathers of some Xbox fans, but not because they’re upset that PlayStation owners are going to be able to enjoy the games on modern hardware. Many are unhappy that no announcements were made regarding potential updates to improve the experience for Xbox gamers.

There is a laundry list of issues currently affecting the Xbox versions of these titles, including the resolution being locked to 720p, hacker-laden multiplayer servers full of cheaters and costly DLC. Some fans have also noted that years after the acquisition of Activision, Microsoft still hasn’t added these CoD entries to its Game Pass subscription service.

Unfortunately, the announcement is sparse on details other than the games are presumably coming to both PlayStation 4 and 5 in July. Hopefully, whatever improvements Iron Galaxy implements for these ports end up coming over to Xbox owners as well.
Tags:  Sony, Microsoft, Xbox, PlayStation, Call-of-Duty, (NYSE:SNE), (nasdaq:msft)
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
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